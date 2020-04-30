Fans will still be relegated to their couches, but at least one sport will be back in May.

NEWS: NASCAR Cup Series racing returns on May 17 at @TooToughToTame. Details: https://t.co/NgkyOaamlE pic.twitter.com/imnwjMOgqw Article continues below ... — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 30, 2020

On May 17, NASCAR will hold its first Cup Series race in over two months, making its return at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The 400-mile race will air on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET. and it will represent the first of seven races in 11 days during the month of May.

The first three races will be held at Darlington Raceway, and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster commented on NASCAR’s return:

“As our nation restarts, I can think of no better place for NASCAR to drop the green flag than at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Team South Carolina stands ready to help NASCAR restart the season at Darlington Raceway with three races next month that can be enjoyed by fans from home on television, radio, and online.”

NASCAR returns May 17th at Darlington Raceway! @bobpockrass breaks down the news for Fast Thoughts. pic.twitter.com/TOePA1xh3R — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 30, 2020

The final four races will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

No fans will be in attendance for any of the seven races.

NASCAR news release says: Each of NASCAR’s return events will be run without fans in attendance. Further schedule adjustments will be announced in the future https://t.co/WHFVjI0Fyp — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 30, 2020

NASCAR, like nearly every professional sports organization, has been sidelined for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Thursday press release, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell discussed NASCAR’s excitement in returning to the racetrack, and thanked those that made the return possible.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition. NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

NASCAR is implementing a number of precautions to ensure that drivers and their teams can return to the racetrack safely, including no qualifying event for six of the seven races.

All of the races in the two weeks announced are 1-day shows with no fans. All are just race except Charlotte 600 will have qualifying. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 30, 2020

Other measures include “mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event, health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility, social distancing protocols throughout the event and strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility.”

Several NASCAR drivers reacted to the news on social media:

I’m excited to get back racing. Safety is obviously the most important thing & I know NASCAR has been working to ensure that we have the necessary safety precautions in place. While it’s unfortunate that there won’t be fans in the stands, it’s obviously necessary at this time. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 30, 2020

It’s nearly impossible to create a perfect schedule, but @NASCAR worked hard & has done a great job to make racing happen again. Things will look different when we return but the changes are necessary for the safety of everyone who makes our races successful, especially our fans. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 30, 2020

We’ll be missing the fans, but we’ve got some of the best in sports and their energy will still be felt when we strap back in. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 30, 2020

Let’s get it n rip it. https://t.co/9sZevbcesL — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 30, 2020

Nice to know things are set in stone! Can’t wait to get back behind the wheel. 😬 https://t.co/pWjNNnO1sv — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 30, 2020

Yesss!!! So excited to get back at it! Huge thanks to everyone at @NASCAR for working with so many folks to return safely to racing 💪🏻 https://t.co/FwX7LsvCTp — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) April 30, 2020

Ready to get back to the track! Gonna be interesting adapting to a new schedule, but it will be a fun challenge! Applaud @NASCAR for taking all the steps to get us back racing! https://t.co/TTqAh8jH2X — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) April 30, 2020

When you get the call that @NASCAR is coming back! Can’t wait to get back to racing in May! pic.twitter.com/VMVTZqbeQW — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 30, 2020