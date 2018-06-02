The No. 31 Prototype takes the overall win at the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 31 Prototype piloted by Felipe Nasr holds off Ricky Taylor to win the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
