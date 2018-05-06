Vincent Nobile claims the Pro Stock final by .0007 seconds | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
Watch Vincent Nobile claim the Pro Stock final over Tanner Gray by just .0007 seconds at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta.
