Weekend Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts have been voted into the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, creating a dream outfield for the American League.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

The rosters for the July 17 game in Washington were unveiled Sunday night.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.

Washington’s Bryce Harper, Atlanta’s Nick Markakis and the Dodgers’ Matt Kemp will start in the NL outfield. The Chicago Cubs will have two starters after catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez each won a close race at their position in fan balloting. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the NL starting lineup.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City Royals organization instead of attending high school in Japan.

The team signed Yuki, a 16-year-old pitcher, out of junior high to a standard seven-year minor league contract Sunday. He is thought to be the first Japanese junior high school player to sign with a major league club.

Yuki is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and his fastball has been clocked at 87-88 mph. He was born on May 12, 2002.

Yuki has been studying English before his move to the United States. The Royals are optimistic that after paperwork is completed, he will arrive in August at the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, to begin familiarizing himself with the local culture and language.

GOLF

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) – Sei Young Kim became the first player in LPGA Tour history to go lower than 30 under in a performance so dominant in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic that she now has the tour scoring records all to herself.

Kim closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a nine shot victory, finishing at 31-under par. That broke by four shots to par the record Kim had shared with Annika Sorenstam. She also set the 72-hole scoring record at 257, finishing with a par to break the mark by one shot.

The only blemish for Kim all week at Thornberry Creek at Oneida was a double bogey in the second round Friday. She had 31 birdies and one eagles, and hit 67 out of 72 greens in regulation.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – Kevin Na has broken a nearly seven-year winless drought on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 Sunday for a five-stroke victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Na birdied six of his first 10 holes to open up a big lead over third-round co-leader Kelly Kraft on the Old White TPC in West Virginia. The 34-year-old Na cruised from there and finished at 19-under 261.

Na’s only previous tour win came in Las Vegas in October 2011.

Kraft shot 70 and finished second at 14 under. Brandt Snedeker and Jason Kokrak tied for third at 13 under. Snedeker had a 64 and Kokrak shot 67.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Daniel Cormier added the UFC heavyweight championship to his light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic in dramatic fashion during the first round of their superfight at UFC 226.

Cormier (21-1) flattened the UFC’s long-reigning heavyweight champ with a right elbow out of a clinch. He finished Miocic (18-3) on the ground with 27 seconds left in the round by landing several shots to the defenseless champion’s head.

Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously. Conor McGregor was the UFC’s featherweight champ in 2016 when he took the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

The 39-year-old Cormier has never lost to anyone except Jon Jones, and his 5-inch height disadvantage against Miocic was no problem.

BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt’s mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.

Escoto tells the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt has ”been going through some things.”

He says he had planned on going to Honeycutt’s home Friday but that the young man’s mother called him to say her son had a gun and ”was talking crazy.”

Los Angeles police say they found Honeycutt dead in his home after a standoff in which both sides exchanged gunfire.

AUTO RACING

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Canadian James Hinchcliffe passed Josef Newgarden with just over 40 laps left to win the IndyCar race at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, his first victory of the season.

Hinchcliffe, a series veteran who failed to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500, picked up his first win since Long Beach in 2017 and his second win at Iowa. Hinchcliffe also took first on the 0.894-mile track in 2013.

Spencer Pigot was a career-best second, followed by Takuma Sato.

Newgarden dominated much of the race, leading 229 of the 300 laps before Hinchcliffe seized control.

MOTORCYCLE STUNT

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Honoring the man who paved the way for dozens of daredevils, Travis Pastrana succeeded in triplicating three of Evel Knievel’s iconic motorcycle jumps Sunday night.

Donning his own Knievel-like costume, Pastrana used an Indian Scout FTR750 to jump 143 feet to clear 52 crushed cars, 192 feet over 16 Greyhound buses and concluded the ”Evel Live” event on the History Channel by jumping 149 feet to clear the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who is nearing the end of an impressive career as a stunt showman and professional motorsports competitor, admitted he was nervous leading up to the event, which began in an empty lot behind Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s Las Vegas.

TOUR DE FRANCE

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France (AP) – World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race’s overall lead on Sunday.

The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line.

Sagan won the flat 182.5-kilometer (113.4-mile) leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, came up short in the opening stage’s sprint when he crossed second behind winner Fernando Gaviria.