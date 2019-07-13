The Latest: Newman and Houf both fail inspection before race

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Ryan Newman and Quin Houff both failed pre-race inspection and will drop to the back of the field for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway.

Newman had qualified 23rd but will drop to 35th at the start in his Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

Houff had qualified 35th so failing inspection only dropped the Spire Motorsports team one spot in the starting lineup. Spire last week snagged an upset victory at Daytona with Justin Haley driving when Haley inherited the lead moments before inclement weather stopped the race.