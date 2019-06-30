The Latest: NASCAR Cup Series race delayed by lightning

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is being delayed by lightning.

It’s a hot and humid day and a line of thunderstorms is moving into the area. Track officials are encouraging fans to evacuate the seating area and take shelter.

The drivers completed 11 laps before NASCAR halted the race. Jimmie Johnson was in the lead, followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.