The Latest: Hamlin gets in front for 2nd stage at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma (all times local):

1:34 p.m.

Denny Hamlin won the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race after Martin Truex Jr. pitted right before the stage’s end at Sonoma Raceway.

Hamlin didn’t pit, and he beat Brad Keselowski comfortably to the line, with first-stage winner William Byron back up to third. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch also pitted with Truex.

Hamlin earned his second stage victory of the season. He has won at Daytona and Texas this season, but has never won a Cup Series race at Sonoma.

Truex is the defending champion on the road course’s rolling hills, and he led most of the second stage before sticking to his pit strategy.

During the caution-free second stage, Clint Bowyer had to make an unscheduled pit stop with a loose wheel. Aric Almirola lost position when he skidded off the track. Paul Menard spun in the hairpin turn, but managed to keep going.