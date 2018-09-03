Team Penske with big weekend at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Watch out Big Three, Team Penske is coming on strong.

Penske racers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano finished first and second in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night in a powerful performance that gives them confidence of being a factor in the upcoming playoffs in couple of weeks.

Keselowski swept both Darlington races after his Xfinity victory here Saturday. He used a fast pit stop and a quick, efficient restart to pull in front of leader Kyle Larson and bring Penske its first Darlington win since 1975.

Now, the two are looking for bigger things in a year dominated by past champions Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

“Yeaaaaa!” Logano said when asked about out-running the three here.

“The fact that we can keep up and race them and pass them, that felt good,” Logano said. “That’s been about a year since I passed one of those cars. So that feels really good.”

Keselowski said it’s been a frustrating year because the Penske cars haven’t had the speed they’ve usually enjoyed. “When we’ve had the speed, I completely messed them up,” he said.

Both races at Daytona this year and at Talladega, Keselowski felt his own mistakes cost the team victories. To give up chances like that is difficult because you can’t ever be sure, the 2012 NASCAR champion said, when you’ll ever get a car strong enough to win again.

When you don’t have the speed, Keselowski said, “you literally beat your head against the wall.”

Keselowski now thinks a renewed Team Penske might have something for the rest of the playoff field.

“I sure ain’t complaining about the one-two finish,” he said. “And I know no one at Penske is complaining.”