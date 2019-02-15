Harvick wins qualifying race for Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano led another Ford sweep in the second qualifying race for the Daytona 500.

The reigning NASCAR champion was fourth on the final lap Thursday night in the 150-mile qualifying race when he pulled out of line for an attempt to make a pass for the lead. He got a solid push from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney to move to the front.

Logano earned a spot in the second row for the Daytona 500. He will start next to Kevin Harvick, who won the first qualifying race.

Logano was followed by Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola as Mustang drivers went 1-2-3 in the second race.

Harvick led Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard in the first race for the initial Ford sweep.

Ford this season unveiled the Mustang to race at NASCAR’s top level.

Brendan Gaughan finished 15th to earn the final transfer spot into Sunday’s race.

Joey Gase and Ryan Truex both missed the 40-car field.

