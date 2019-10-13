Aaron Judge explains how important taking ALCS Game 1 on the road is for Yankees
Video Details
Yankees star Aaron Judge spoke with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci after the team's ALCS Game 1 win to talk about how important it was for the Bronx Bombers to take the first game of the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879