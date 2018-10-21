Yasiel Puig on his 3-run home run, facing the Red Sox
Video Details
Yasiel Puig chats with Ken Rosenthal after the Dodgers clinch the National League pennant.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices