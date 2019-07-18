Braves recall Wright, bring Inciarte off injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have recalled right-hander Kyle Wright from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The Braves also reinstated outfielder Ender Inciarte from the 10-day injured list. Inciarte has been out since May 15 with a lumbar strain. He is starting in center field against Washington, with Ronald Acuña Jr. moving to left field.

The team optioned right-handers Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett.

Wright had a 1.99 ERA in his last five starts for Gwinnett. His promotion gives extra rest to starters Julio Teheran, who had been scheduled to start the series opener against the Nationals, and Mike Soroka.