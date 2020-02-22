Berube on players showing up when guys are out: ‘We just play’
Craig Berube on guys stepping up with the absence of Tyler Bozak and Alex Pietrangelo: "We've got guys out all year. Our top scorer has been out all year...Go play and guys will fill in and do the job."
