Craig Berube: Sanford was the ‘best player on both teams’ in Blues’ loss to Golden Knights
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jaden Schwartz
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
- Zach Sanford
-
Craig Berube on the hooking call against Jaden Schwartz in overtime: "It's weak, but that's just my opinion."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.