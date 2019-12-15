Jacob de la Rose on his first goal with the Blues: ‘It’s a good feeling’

Jacob de la Rose credits Ryan O'Reilly for the play to get his first Blues goal, an equalizer in the 4-3 comeback: "He got me the puck in the slot... I threw it away on my back-hand and it worked... It's a good feeling to finally get the first one with the Blues."

