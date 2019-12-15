Jacob de la Rose on his first goal with the Blues: ‘It’s a good feeling’
Video Details
Jacob de la Rose credits Ryan O'Reilly for the play to get his first Blues goal, an equalizer in the 4-3 comeback: "He got me the puck in the slot... I threw it away on my back-hand and it worked... It's a good feeling to finally get the first one with the Blues."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879