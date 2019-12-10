Ted Simmons on being elected to Hall of Fame: ‘It’s worth the wait’
Ted Simmons says it was painful waiting to find out whether he'd get into the Hall of Fame: "The last week it's all over you, and then the last day you can't even walk straight." And what was it like to finally get the call? "Relief. Niagara Falls."
