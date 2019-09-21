Yadi on wild Cardinals’ win: ‘We don’t give up’
Video Details
Yadier Molina on the Cardinals' comeback win against the Cubs: "Today was a perfect example that we're never going to give up... I told the guys today, 'hey, just keep fighting, anything can happen.'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618