O’Neill: ‘Thought I heard Dex call me off’ on missed play
Video Details
Tyler O'Neill looks back at a missed play in the fourth inning: "I had a read on the ball... Thought I heard Dex call me off... That wasn't the case, and the ball dropped unfortunately."
