Hudson on Cards’ defense: ‘I’m very thankful they were out there and had my back’
Dakota Hudson after the Cardinals' win over the Giants: "Our bullpen's doing what they're doing. Our hitters are starting to get a little bit more comfortable, and I think you saw some big swings and a lot of good defense behind me. I felt like it was a good total win."
