Billikens coach Travis Ford mic’d up: Preaching perfection
Video Details
Want to see intense? Watch coach Travis Ford at SLU basketball practice. All he wants is the Billikens' best: "Every pass should be perfect. Every positioning should be perfect."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618