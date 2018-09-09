Bud Norris: ‘We’ve only got better baseball ahead of us’
Bud Norris is making no excuses after taking the loss against the Tigers: "That's my job. I know what the ninth inning is in a tie ballgame like that — I've got to go out there and put up a zero."
