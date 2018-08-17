Blues break ground on community ice center
Video Details
The Blues broke ground Thursday on a new community ice center that will make hockey even better for the St. Louis area. Bernie Federko: "There's such a great grassroots here and now this just takes it to another level."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices