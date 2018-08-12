Ross on Yadi: ‘I can see why he’s the best in the game’
Video Details
Tyson Ross got his first start as a member of the Cardinals and did a solid job throwing to Yadier Molina on the day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices