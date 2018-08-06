John Brebbia on why he wears a protective hat insert
John Brebbia says Daniel Poncedeleon's life-threatening experience last year motivated him to wear a protective hat insert: "After being in the dugout for Ponce's -- accident doesn't describe the severity of it -- but for that incident last year, when I saw that that was an option, to have something protective in there, I thought it'd be silly not to."
[WHOOSH] - We had a couple things I wanted to ask you about. You're one of the guys that wears the plate in case of a comeback, or inside the cap.
- Yeah.
- I know Ponce does too. There's not a lot of other guys that are using it right now, right?
- Not that I'm aware of, no.
- And how come you choose to put that in there?
- I didn't know it was an option until I got here to St. Louis last year. And after being in the dugout for Ponce's-- I don't even-- accident doesn't describe the severity of it. But for that incident last year, it was-- you know, when I saw that that was an option, to have something protective in there, I thought, well, it'd be silly not to. So-- and we saw a bunch of guys use them last year and a couple this year. It'll probably catch steam.
- Yeah, I think it should, because I think it's a wise thing, prudent to do it. All right. The last thing we wanted to check on-- on one of the recent road trips, there you were on the field. I believe it was Cincinnati. But you're reading a book. It was something that not everyone would read about. It was kind of off-topic.
- Developmental science.
- You're wearing a fanny pack, and you're carrying an umbrella on a otherwise sunny day. What was that about?
- I'm not a hundred percent sure I understand the question. I-- you know, just a normal day of the week.
- No, no, because I-- someone told me you wanted the-- MLB was doing a live shot, and you wanted to be that guy behind them.
JOHN BREBBIA: Yeah, so--
JIM HAYES: OK, so that is the truth.
JOHN BREBBIA: Well, the manager for the Reds was giving an interview. And we were seeing it on TV in the clubhouse. And there was a polite request made for someone to go walk across the field to see if we could be seen in the background.
And it was a sunny day. So I grabbed my umbrella. I should have gotten a parasol, but we didn't have one available. So I got my umbrella. And in case I got thirsty, since it was sunny, I had some snacks in my fanny and some water in my fanny pack. And just to not get bored, I thought, well, I gotta read something, right?
JIM HAYES: And the book was, again--
JOHN BREBBIA: It was neither here nor there, just something exciting from our training staff about some sort of, you know, developmental neuromuscular, developmental--
JIM HAYES: So, but it was from the trainers?
JOHN BREBBIA: Yeah, yeah. It was, you know, a nice, light medical read.
- Well, I gotta tell you, doing this interview, you feel like a veteran. I know you're not.
- [LAUGHS]
- But always fun. Thanks for the time.
- I appreciate. Thanks, Jim.
[WHOOSH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices