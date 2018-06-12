Martínez on offensive surge: ‘Put a barrel on the ball, good things are going to happen’
Video Details
Jose Martínez extended his hitting streak to nine games, and hit his fifth home run in as many days. Martínez: "You put a barrel on the ball, good things will happen."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices