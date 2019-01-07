Blues G Binnington to make first NHL start at Philly
Goaltender Jordan Binnington, who made his NHL debut three years ago, will make his first NHL start Monday night at Philadelphia.
Binnington, 25, gives Jake Allen a breather on the front end of a back-to-back. The Blues return to St. Louis to host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
Binnington, a third-round draft pick by the Blues in 2011, played part of one period on Jan. 14, 2016, against Carolina. He labored in the minors after that until a month ago, when the release of Chad Johnson opened the backup goalie spot. He came in twice when Allen was pulled, stopping 21 of 25 shots over 69 minutes.
The #Flyers have struggled this year, so "this is an opportunity for the Blues" tonight in Philly, says Bernie. #stlblues
Toyota Blues Live pregame starts at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/XfRQ03W8co
— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) January 7, 2019
The projected forward lines against the Flyers:
• Jaden Schwartz–Brayden Schenn–Vladimir Tarasenko
• Alexander Steen-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron
• Zach Sanford–Robert Thomas-Pat Maroon
• Ivan Barbashev–Oskar Sundqvist–Joel Edmundson*
* Seventh defenseman
The projected defensive pairings:
• Carl Gunnarsson–Alex Pietrangelo
• Jay Bouwmeester–Colton Parayko