McGinn’s tryout with Blues is over, Brouwer’s is not

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have released Jamie McGinn from his professional tryout. Meanwhile, Troy Brouwer‘s tryout continues.

McGinn and Brouwer were signed to professional tryouts Nov. 11 in the wake of injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. Since then, the team has recalled top prospect Klim Kostin from its AHL affiliate, San Antonio. Kostin has played in the Blues’ last two games.

Brouwer, 34, played for St. Louis in 2015-16, when the Blues reached the Western Conference Finals, tallying 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists). He scored 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 75 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder has produced 362 points (181 goals, 181 assists) and 588 penalty minutes in 838 career regular-season games spanning 13 seasons with Chicago, Washington and Calgary as well as St. Louis and Florida.

McGinn, 31, is a veteran of 617 career regular-season games over 11 NHL seasons with San Jose, Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim, Arizona and Florida.