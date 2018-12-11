Schwartz returns to Blues lineup after missing 11 games

The Blues got a spark ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday as the team announced forward Jaden Schwartz would return to the lineup after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Schwartz, out since Nov. 16 after being hit with a shot from teammate Vladimir Tarasenko, has two goals and seven assists through 15 games this season.

The 26-year-old forward could kickstart a Blues offense that has just five goals in their last four games.

The Blues also announced defenseman Joel Edmundson would miss Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury.