Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES HOST ISLANDERS

Joel Edmundson started the scoring for the Blues in their 3-2 win Thursday over the Coyotes. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After escaping with a shootout win over the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the St. Louis Blues improved their Western Conference-leading record to 13-3-1. They take on the New York Islanders (8-5-2) at Scottrade Center on Saturday night. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU FOOTBALL

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall and the Tigers hope to celebrate their fourth straight win Saturday. AP

The Tigers (4-5) finally won an SEC game last week, beating up on slumping Florida at Faurot Field. They will try to make it two in a row in the conference (and four in a row overall) when they play their last home game of the season Saturday evening against Tennessee.

MIZZOU BASKETBALL

Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of a strong recruiting class have created a buzz around Mizzou basketball that hasn’t existed in quite some time. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Michael Porter Jr. era and the Cuonzo Martin era — which figures to last longer than Porter’s — officially begin Friday night at Mizzou Arena against Iowa State.

BILLIKENS BASKETBALL

Year 2 of the Travis Ford era opens Friday Night at Chaifetz Arena against Seattle. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest.