Ned Yost on Royals’ win over Indians: ‘It was an uplifting comeback’

Video Details

Ned Yost on the Royals' comeback against the Indians: "Our guys continue to battle. They don't quit — they just keep coming at you. Most days they don't score five in the ninth, but it doesn't mean they're not out there battling their hearts out, so it was fun to see them get a little success."

