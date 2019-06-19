Ned Yost on Homer Bailey: ‘He knows how to make pitches when he needs to’
Ned Yost on Homer Bailey's impressive outing against the Mariners: "After the first two batters, I was like, 'whoa.' But after that, he was just fantastic. ... It was just a great job by him, and he gave the bullpen the breather that they needed."
