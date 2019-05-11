Gordon on collecting his 1,500th hit: ‘I’m just very humbled’
Alex Gordon on picking up a career milestone, hit 1,500: "It's always special to be able to play this game a long time and be able to put up numbers like that. I'm just very humbled and very lucky."
