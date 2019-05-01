Ian Kennedy on picking up a two-inning save against the Rays
Video Details
Ian Kennedy on going long and picking up the two-inning save in Game 1 of the doubleheader: "Any way we can save the bullpen as much as we can, I'm willing to do that."
