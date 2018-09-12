Former Royals reflect on their trip to the Middle East
Video Details
Several Royals greats took the time today to reflect on their trip to Middle East for Armed Forces Night. They said this is something they will never forget. Mike Sweeney: "I was moved to tears several times yesterday."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices