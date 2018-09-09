Yost on Salvy and Lopez’s calm demeanor during perfect game bid
Ned Yost says Salvador Perez and Jorge Lopez were cool, calm and collected: "I asked Salvy, I said 'how'd you keep so easy going and calm?' Salvy goes, 'I didn't even know he had a no-hitter.'"
