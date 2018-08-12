Yost praises Salvy’s slide: ‘It was beautiful to watch’
Video Details
Ned Yost was impressed by Salvador Perez's slide to avoid a tag at home plate: "It was beautiful to watch... It was a very athletic play."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices