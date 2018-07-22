Ned Yost: ‘It was huge to get that extra run’ on Whit Merrifield’s RBI single
Video Details
Ned Yost had no reservations about giving Wily Peralta the ninth inning after Friday's shaky outing: "He's a durable guy. Even though he threw 35 pitches last night, we knew that he would be good today."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices