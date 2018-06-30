Scott Sharp on which Royals prospects have impressed this season
Royals assistant GM Scott Sharp on shortstop prospect Nicky Lopez, who was recently promoted to Triple-A: "I think he's exceed our expectations with the bat, and I think because of that we've been able to move him very fast."
