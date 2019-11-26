Sporting KC picks goalkeeper Richard Sanchez in Stage 1 of re-entry draft

Richard Sanchez, a 25-year-old goaltender with nine seasons of professional experience already under his belt, was selected by Sporting Kansas City in Stage 1 of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Sanchez spent the last three seasons in MLS with the Chicago Fire, where he totaled 90 saves across 27 league appearances. He was Chicago’s starting keeper for most of the 2018 campaign, starting 24 of 25 regular-season appearances.

Born in California and later moving to Texas, the goaltender developed in the FC Dallas Academy, signing as an MLS Homegrown Player in February 2011, and competed in the United States and Mexico.