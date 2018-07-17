K-State QBs who’ll vie for playing time share spotlight at Big 12 media days

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder brought his top two quarterbacks to Big 12 media days while several of his fellow coaches, notably Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman of Texas, decided against it.

Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson were two of the five quarterbacks to make the trip to the Dallas area for the annual preseason meeting with reporters.

Snyder said he saw it as “a great opportunity to imply some preseason pressure so you’ve got to practice the things you’re going to experience, so there is a little bit of pressure in them being here.”

Delton and Thompson are battling for the starting job for the Wildcats and could share time.

How well do competing @KStateFB QBs Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton get along? Well, they sure handle a joint interview fine at #big12media days.#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/3CxUBZpLOb — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 17, 2018

Riley didn’t bring Kyler Murray, who was picked ninth overall by Oakland in the June baseball draft and reached a deal with the A’s that lets him play a year of football. Riley says Murray hasn’t won the job. Herman left behind Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele after they split time at the position for the Longhorns last season.

Snyder says he understands, “as everybody in here does, that that quarterback is under a little more scrutiny than most positions.”