Royals place Duffy on IL, recall Newberry from Storm Chasers

Danny Duffy, who has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over his last two starts, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Royals announced the move Tuesday. It is retroactive to Aug. 4.

The left-hander allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 4.2 innings at Minnesota on Saturday. In his prior outing he allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings against Cleveland. He got the win in the latter game, a 9-6 Royals victory.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled right-hander Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha. Newberry is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in 17 games with Kansas City and 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 games with the Storm Chasers this season.