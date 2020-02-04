McMillan on Pacers’ perimeter defense: ‘The execution wasn’t good’ against Mavericks
Nate McMillan wants Victor Oladipo to keep shooting despite his early struggles: "This is his October, where he's trying to play himself into rhythm. Some of those looks are open looks. He's not going to get a rhythm unless he shoots it and gets his confidence out there."
