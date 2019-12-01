Eric Moore on Center Grove: ‘We’re going to give everything we’ve got’
Video Details
Eric Moore on coming up just short in a hard-fought championship game: "It was a great football game. When Carmel and Center Grove are playing for a state championship, don't leave early because you never know what's going to happen."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879