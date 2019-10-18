McMillan stresses defense will continue to be primary focus for Pacers
Even with the new faces aboard, Nate McMillan says the Pacers will continue to do what they've done in the past by stressing hard-nosed defense: "We want two-way players. If you don't have that coming in, you will have that by the time we are finished this season."
