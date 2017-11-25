Victor Oladipo: ‘There’s a lot of guys who stepped up and played great for us’

Victor Oladipo after exiting with an injury tonight: "Even though I couldn't go, there's a lot of guys who stepped up and played great for us."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Stephenson thrives in fourth quarter as Pacers defeat Raptors

HIGHLIGHTS: Stephenson thrives in fourth quarter as Pacers defeat Raptors

22 hours ago

Columbus East's Jaedin Miller: 'We feel like we can't be stopped'

Columbus East's Jaedin Miller: 'We feel like we can't be stopped'

23 hours ago

Columbus East's Josh Major reacts after Class 5A Championship victory

Columbus East's Josh Major reacts after Class 5A Championship victory

23 hours ago

Kokomo's Kyle Wade wins Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award

Kokomo's Kyle Wade wins Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award

23 hours ago

Lance Stephenson: 'I'm never gonna lose my confidence'

Lance Stephenson: 'I'm never gonna lose my confidence'

23 hours ago

Collison on Stephenson: 'Lance is one of the better players in this league'

Collison on Stephenson: 'Lance is one of the better players in this league'

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»