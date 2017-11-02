HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers run past Cavs in 124-107 win
The Indiana Pacers got a big win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana - Pacers
- Indiana Pacers
- LeBron James
- NBA
-
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers run past Cavs in 124-107 win
12 hours ago
Thaddeus Young after Pacers beat Cavs: 'This is a huge win for us'
1 day ago
McMillan on Pacers win over Cavs: 'We had to fight ... And our guys scrapped'
1 day ago
'I should get a little bit more': Pacers players discuss their NBA 2K18 ratings
1 day ago
Oladipo: 'I thank God every day for the opportunity'
1 day ago
McMillan: 'We had good ball movement throughout this game'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED