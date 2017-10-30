McMillan on Oladipo’s game-winner: ‘He nailed it’

Nate McMillan says Victor Oladipo shot with confidence in the game-winner to beat the Spurs.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

George McGinnis on Hall of Fame induction

George McGinnis on Hall of Fame induction

23 hours ago

Sabonis: 'We're just not those players who were in the Paul George trade'

Sabonis: 'We're just not those players who were in the Paul George trade'

23 hours ago

Collison on Pacers win: 'We'll take it by any means necessary'

Collison on Pacers win: 'We'll take it by any means necessary'

23 hours ago

Young on Pacers' comeback win: 'We believed that we could still win the game'

Young on Pacers' comeback win: 'We believed that we could still win the game'

23 hours ago

WATCH: Victor Oladipo hits game-winning three pointer for Pacers

WATCH: Victor Oladipo hits game-winning three pointer for Pacers

1 day ago

Oladipo hits game-winner, gives game ball to GRIII

Oladipo hits game-winner, gives game ball to GRIII

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»