Marlins hold first workout at Marlins Park
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Jon Berti
- Jon Berti
- Jordan Yamamoto
- Miami Marlins
- Miguel Rojas
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Check out some of the highlights from the Miami Marlins workout at Marlins Park on Friday, their first in the journey to the start of the shortened regular season later this month!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.