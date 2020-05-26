Marlins All-Access at Home: New outfielder Corey Dickerson
Video Details
From sketches to sneakers, new Miami Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson takes FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco through what has been getting him through the delay to the MLB season and what he has been up to while awaiting word for when everyone can get back to work.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.