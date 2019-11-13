Mike Hoffman discusses Panthers’ huge comeback win over Bruins
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman chats with Katie Gaus about the team's huge third period Tuesday night and the shootout victory over the Boston Bruins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879